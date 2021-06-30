Man Arrested For Complaining About The Weather

An Egyptian man who posted a video on social media complaining about the weather in Kuwait was arrested and faces dire legal action.

The video, which was posted to TikTok and Twitter, reportedly depicted the Egyptian ex-pat, who lives in Kuwait, using vulgar language and ranting about the hot temperatures while driving through a sandstorm, BBC reported.

“I’m in a dust storm right now,” the man reportedly stated in the video, according to The New York Daily News, adding that he was unable to see. “Fine, Kuwait, fine,” he continued, reportedly using an Arabic curse word.

A statement posted to Twitter by the Kuwait Interior Ministry reportedly stated that the Egyptian man responsible for the “offensive clip,” had been arrested and would be taken to authorities for further “necessary legal action,” to be taken “against him.”

Additionally, a second Egyptian ex-pat man was arrested for reportedly harassing young women, after several incident reports had reportedly been filed, according to the Gulf News.

Families of both Egyptian men were reportedly told to bring passports and airline tickets for the men ahead of their deportations, according to the Gulf News. (RELATED: Northwest Heat Wave Kills At Least 230)

Kuwait, which recorded the hottest temperature this year at 53.2 degrees Celsius (127.76 degrees Fahrenheit), has been experiencing hotter than usual temperatures and heatwaves this year, like many other countries across the world.

The Pacific Northwest experienced a heatwave Sunday with temperatures recorded to be as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit in some parts.