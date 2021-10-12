EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Biden Take Action To Evacuate Remaining Americans, Allies Out Of Afghanistan

A group of House Republicans sent a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Department of State and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) demanding they expedite the evacuation of all remaining Americans and Afghan allies stuck in Afghanistan.

The letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, was spearheaded by Republican Georgia Rep. Jody Hice and signed by 10 other Republicans. In it, the lawmakers said they have stayed in touch with Americans and allies still in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. President Joe Biden’s withdrawal left between 100-200 U.S. citizens still in the country.

“Each passing day makes it more difficult to safely evacuate Americans and our allies from Afghanistan as winter approaches and the Taliban tightens their grip over the country,” Hice said in a statement. “It is despicable that the Biden administration abandoned these people in the president’s catastrophic withdrawal, and it is totally unacceptable that they remain trapped behind enemy lines. Unfortunately, to date, the State Department has shown little urgency and no lasting commitment to evacuate our citizens and allies.”

“Even now, our offices remain in contact with U.S. citizens and Afghans alike who have been hung out to dry. The American people have had enough of President Biden’s miscalculations and incompetence. We are presenting a clear list of critical actions that the administration should have undertaken weeks ago, and we demand that they move NOW to complete this evacuation as swiftly as possible,” Hice added.

The other House Republicans who signed the letter were Reps. Randy Weber, Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Ronny Jackson, Lisa McClain, Bill Posey, Darrell Issa, Lauren Boebert, Louie Gohmert, Tracey Mann and Mary Miller. (RELATED: ‘Easier Dealing With The Taliban’: Hungarian Officials Blast US Over Lack Of Help In Afghanistan Evacuation)

Hice’s office and many others have worked with networks of veterans, private citizens, religious groups and nonprofit organizations to help evacuate as many people as possible. (RELATED: ‘The Buck Stops With 13 Murdered Marines’: Rep. Joe Wilson Says Biden Should Resign Over Afghanistan Withdrawal)

The lawmakers asked for a response by Oct. 29.