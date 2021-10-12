REPORT: JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Be Out Four Months After Getting Shoulder Surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is likely done for the season.

According to Adam Schefter, the talented NFL star is going to be out roughly four months after surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

With the Steelers currently sitting at 2-3 and not likely to make the postseason, JuJu’s season is almost certainly over.

Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster dislocated his shoulder, is undergoing surgery later this week and is expected to be sidelined about four months, which likely would end his season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2021

Ian Rapoport reported that the surgery has happened, and was successful.

Sources: #Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had surgery last night on his injured shoulder and is out for the season. The procedure was successful. A tough loss for a Pittsburgh offense that is showing signs of hitting its stride. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

There has been chatter for a long time about whether or not JuJu wants out of Pittsburgh. So, not only is his season over, there’s a real chance he’s played his last snap with the franchise.

Once he’s healthy, he very easily could dip for a new team because his current deal is only for one year.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) to miss the rest of the season. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/WpwHRzzCTH — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2021

You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a young star like JuJu. By all accounts, he’s one of the best guys in the league when it comes to just being a good person, and now his season is over.

That’s a tough pill for JuJu and fans of the Steelers to swallow.

#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had his shoulder reduced last night after a dislocation that can often result in a labral tear. He was examined and had an MRI last night, at which point the decision was made that he needed surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Let’s hope he bounces back in a big way and is ready to roll in 2022. That’s what fans around the league want to see.