REPORT: JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Be Out Four Months After Getting Shoulder Surgery

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is likely done for the season.

According to Adam Schefter, the talented NFL star is going to be out roughly four months after surgery on a dislocated shoulder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With the Steelers currently sitting at 2-3 and not likely to make the postseason, JuJu’s season is almost certainly over.

Ian Rapoport reported that the surgery has happened, and was successful.

There has been chatter for a long time about whether or not JuJu wants out of Pittsburgh. So, not only is his season over, there’s a real chance he’s played his last snap with the franchise.

Once he’s healthy, he very easily could dip for a new team because his current deal is only for one year.

You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a young star like JuJu. By all accounts, he’s one of the best guys in the league when it comes to just being a good person, and now his season is over.

That’s a tough pill for JuJu and fans of the Steelers to swallow.

Let’s hope he bounces back in a big way and is ready to roll in 2022. That’s what fans around the league want to see.