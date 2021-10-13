TV Host Calls Ron DeSantis ‘A Very Divisive Figure,’ But Her Guest Has The Perfect Comeback

Entrepreneur David Sacks explained Tuesday to Bloomberg’s Emily Chang why he is organizing a fundraiser for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom she referred to as “a very divisive figure.”

Sacks, the co-founder of Craft Ventures, appeared Tuesday on “Bloomberg Technology,” where he was asked to comment on the fundraiser he will host for the Florida governor on Oct. 22, according to SFGate.

“I do want to ask you about the fundraiser you’re hosting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who, obviously, is a very divisive figure, has made some choices that are questionable about public health — I know you don’t necessarily agree with all of them — but why do you support such a divisive candidate, especially given the global health crisis we are still facing?,” Chang asked, apparently referring to DeSantis’ continued pushback against vaccine passports, mask and vaccine mandates.

Tech investor David Sacks tells @emilychangtv why he’s hosting a fundraiser for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis https://t.co/kublTbvmfR pic.twitter.com/L3UfFmLyVx — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) October 12, 2021

“Why is he inherently more divisive than, say, Gavin Newsom or someone on the other side of the spectrum?,” Sacks responded.

The former PayPal executive then argued that words like “divisive” and “polarizing” are predicated on people’s shared “information bubble,” so that the ones who reject this bubble are labeled as divisive.

“I would argue that the country — there’s a multiplicity of views, and you’re not divisive just because you don’t agree with the orthodoxy of Silicon Valley.” (RELATED: ‘I’d Beat Him Like I’d Beat Everyone Else’: Trump Weighs In On Ron DeSantis 2024)

The host, however, continued challenging Sacks, asking why he would not support politicians “on different ends of the spectrum,” like Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Sacks proved the host wrong, noting that he had donated to Suarez and liked both politicians.

“In terms of why I like DeSantis, he was the first governor to stop these insane lockdowns, and he found the right policy on lockdowns, which was to stop them, and he did it despite an extremely hostile media. And I respect that,” Sacks said. “When someone takes the right position on an issue despite the hostility of the media, that’s something I really respect.”