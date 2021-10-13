Editorial

J.R. Smith Gets Attacked By Wasps During Golf Tournament

J.R. Smith (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/jbunder12/status/1447957804451512328/)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former NBA star J.R. Smith had a rough time on the golf course because of some wasps.

In a video tweeted by @jbunder12, the former Cavaliers star and current college golfer was attacked by some yellow jacket wasps while playing in the Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club for North Carolina A&T.

You can watch him attempting to get away in the video below.

I can’t imagine how unbearable of an experience that had to be for Smith. One moment, you’re just trying to crush the ball and the next, wasps are all over you.

It also clearly wasn’t just one or two wasps. Smith seemed to be swatting away at a lot of them. They appeared to be all over him.

The most impressive part about this whole situation is that Smith returned to play after his stings were taken care of.

Also, it’s so damn cool J.R. Smith is on a college golf team. Never give up on your dreams, kids! Anything is possible.