J.R. Smith Gets Attacked By Wasps During Golf Tournament

Former NBA star J.R. Smith had a rough time on the golf course because of some wasps.

In a video tweeted by @jbunder12, the former Cavaliers star and current college golfer was attacked by some yellow jacket wasps while playing in the Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club for North Carolina A&T. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him attempting to get away in the video below.

Here’s the higher quality video of @TheRealJRSmith getting stung by Yellow Jackets at the Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club. Glad he’s doing better now. @overtime @RiggsBarstool @GolfDigest @GOLF_com pic.twitter.com/PJBtC6Jwv7 — Jared Bunder (@jbunder12) October 12, 2021

I can’t imagine how unbearable of an experience that had to be for Smith. One moment, you’re just trying to crush the ball and the next, wasps are all over you.

Favorite part of JR Smith’s college debut is that he looks damn good doing it. pic.twitter.com/WlCNZ8cCvk — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) October 11, 2021

It also clearly wasn’t just one or two wasps. Smith seemed to be swatting away at a lot of them. They appeared to be all over him.

The most impressive part about this whole situation is that Smith returned to play after his stings were taken care of.

@TheRealJRSmith attacked by a whole nest of yellow jackets in first golf tournament. He has received treatment and resumed play. pic.twitter.com/U6lz5G6eAX — Matt Page (@mattpage13) October 12, 2021

Also, it’s so damn cool J.R. Smith is on a college golf team. Never give up on your dreams, kids! Anything is possible.