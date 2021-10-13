REPORT: The NFL Won’t Release Any Of The 650,000 Emails From The Washington Football Team Investigation

The NFL doesn’t plan on releasing any emails related to the investigation of the Washington Football Team.

The New York Times revealed in the Jon Gruden email dump that the league has more than 650,000 emails tied to the investigation into allegations against WTF. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking News: The NFL coach Jon Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic language for years, a review of his emails shows. He denounced the emergence of women referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of protests during the national anthem. https://t.co/F3QpqV9yZS — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 12, 2021

However, the public likely won’t see any of it. According to The Washington Post, the league “does not plan to release more materials from the investigation into the workplace of the Washington Football Team.” The investigation started after allegations of a toxic workplace, and it ended with Gruden losing his job.

The only documents from the NFL’s inquiry of a toxic workplace inside the Washington Football Team are the offensive Jon Gruden emails, leaked days after being found. No report, no findings, no emails were released/leaked by the NFL about its inquiry of Dan Snyder and the WFT. — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) October 12, 2021

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent more than three dozen former Washington employees, released the following statement about the decision, according to the same Washington Post report:

It is truly outrageous that after the NFL’s 10-month-long investigation involving hundreds of witnesses and 650,000 documents related to the longtime culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Football Team, the only person to be held accountable and lose their job is the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” they said in a statement. “Our clients and the public at large deserve transparency and accountability. If not, the NFL and Roger Goodell must explain why they appear intent on protecting the Washington Football Team and owner Dan Snyder at all costs.

The fact that Gruden’s emails were the only ones that were leaked and then heavily pushed should raise all the red flags in the world.

Add in the fact the NFL has no intention of making anything else public, and fans, players and everyone else involved should start asking a lot of questions.

Jon Gruden has been canceled for private comments he made years ago. It also appears to be a coordinated and deliberate campaign to end his career. Is this the society we want to live in? What happened to grace and forgiveness?

How is it possible Gruden’s emails were leaked to the press and he lost his job, but we won’t know the extent of anything else?

As Katz and Banks said in their statement, the only person punished in the investigation was Gruden and he had literally nothing to do with the situation.

Dr. Dre beat a woman and will be celebrated by the NFL at the Super Bowl. Jon Gruden sent emails with inappropriate language and is canceled forever. How does that make sense?

That’s not to excuse Gruden’s language or comments. It’s simply to point out that he appears to be nothing more than a fall guy at this point.

The NFL needed someone to go down to generate headlines, and it damn sure looks like the league pulled off a coordinated and deliberate hit on the former Raiders coach.

Was Jon Gruden's Resignation A Coordinated Career Assassination? Questions Linger About Why Only His Emails Leaked

There are 650,000 emails, and we’re supposed to believe the only interesting ones were sent by Gruden when he worked for ESPN?

Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and throw the challenge flag on that one.

We’ll see if a massive email dump ever happens, but the league certainly seems content letting Gruden take the fall for something he wasn’t even involved in.