Was Jon Gruden’s Career Deliberately Assassinated? Questions Linger As Only His Emails Appear To Have Leaked

There are serious questions surrounding Jon Gruden’s resignation that need to be answered.

The former Las Vegas Raiders coach resigned Monday night when it was revealed by emails given to The New York Times that he’s used homophobic language, gone after President Joe Biden back in 2012 and called Roger Goodell a “clueless anti football pu**y,” among other things. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, as people are noticing, it seems like only Gruden’s emails are leaking. Why is that important? It’s important because the emails that cost Gruden his job were sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen and are part of 650,000 emails reviewed by the league.

Here’s specifically what The New York Times wrote that is fascinating and demands an answer:

Gruden’s emails to Allen, who was fired by the Washington Football Team at the end of 2019, were reviewed as part of an N.F.L. investigation of workplace misconduct within the franchise that ended this summer. Goodell instructed league executives to look at more than 650,000 emails during the past few months, including those in which Gruden made offensive remarks. Last week, Goodell received a summary of their findings and the league sent the Raiders some of the emails written by Gruden.

How is it possible that of 650,000 emails including multiple other high profile individuals, only Gruden’s emails found their way to the public?

How is it possible that not a single other person has been body bagged like Gruden when there are 650,000 emails the league searched through, and he wasn’t sitting there talking to himself.

The NFL got Gruden out with the leaks; mission accomplished.

But the public/fans/media is going to want to know more about these 650,000 emails.

Wasn’t this case about the toxic workplace of the Washington Football Club?

This feels like this is just the beginning, not the end. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 12, 2021

This also isn’t just me talking about this situation and raising questions. The fact that only Gruden’s emails have leaked is generating attention online and it certainly paints a picture that this was a targeted and coordinated situation.

After all, the NFL has a notorious level of control over everything it oversees. Yet, we’re supposed to believe that only Gruden’s emails leaked by accident and the league has no idea what’s going on?

That’s a tough sell. That’s a very tough sell.

Jon Gruden’s offensive emails were selectively leaked from a trove of 650,000 emails collected by the NFL as part of its workplace misconduct inquiry of the Washington Football Team. Where are the rest of the toxic emails, including any that were sent or received by Dan Snyder? pic.twitter.com/qfoGL5gIbn — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) October 12, 2021

According to the @WSJ, the NFL reviewed 650,000 emails during its investigation into the Washington Football Team’s workplace culture. Either Jon Gruden had the only offensive emails within the 650,000 or – far more likely – his were the only ones ownership ALLOWED to come out. — Dan Lust 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) October 12, 2021

With 650,000 emails, I can’t imagine Gruden is going to be the only domino to fall. Might be others around the league getting nervous. — Shelby Manning (@ShelbyManningPO) October 12, 2021

Was this entire situation a hit put out on Gruden’s career? It’s probably too early to say, but there are certainly questions we need answered. Something doesn’t add up and it doesn’t add up in 650,000 different ways.