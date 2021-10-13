POLL: Despite Wall-To-Wall Media Coverage, Many Americans Still Don’t Know ‘The Squad’

Large numbers of Americans remain unfamiliar with the far-left group of House Democrats known as ‘The Squad,” according to a new poll released Wednesday by YouGov.

The four members, all women representing deep blue districts, became media superstars almost immediately after taking office following the 2018 midterms. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were featured on the cover of the February 2019 edition of Rolling Stone magazine alongside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Ocasio-Cortez was featured in the Netflix film “Knock Down The House.”

However, despite frequent and often-glowing media coverage, large numbers of Americans do not hold opinions of Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley. Twenty-six percent of Americans do not hold an opinion of Ocasio-Cortez, 38% do not hold an opinion of Omar, 44% do not hold an opinion of Tlaib and 59% do not hold an opinion of Pressley, the YouGov poll found. YouGov surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults between Oct. 9-12, and the poll had a margin of error of three points. (RELATED: Poll: ICE Is More Popular Than Any Member Of Freshman Democrat ‘Squad’)

Those numbers could serve as a boon to Democrats, because many Americans who are familiar with “The Squad” hold negative opinions of the legislators. Forty-two percent of polled individuals had a “somewhat” or “very unfavorable” view of Ocasio-Cortez, 39% had a “somewhat” or “very unfavorable” view of Omar, 36% had a “somewhat” or “very unfavorable” view of Tlaib and 25% had a “somewhat” or “very unfavorable” view of Pressley.

Wealthier Americans were more likely to be familiar with “The Squad.” Only 12% of individuals making more than $100,000 a year did not have an opinion of Ocasio-Cortez, compared to 37% of those making less than $50,000.