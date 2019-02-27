Pelosi Poses Next To Ilhan Omar On Rolling Stone Cover

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on the cover of the latest edition of “Rolling Stone” magazine alongside three Democratic freshman congresswoman, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes.

Omar recently came under fire from members of both parties, including Pelosi, after she used an anti-Semitic trope to slam Israel on Twitter saying that U.S. support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins baby.” (RELATED: House Democratic Leadership Denounce Rep. Omar’s Comments On AIPAC)

“Anti-Semitism must be called out, confronted and condemned whenever it is encountered, without exception,” Pelosi said in a joint statement with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn earlier this month.

Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn also reiterated their support for Israel, saying, “We are and will always be strong supporters of Israel in Congress.”

Democratic leaders have rejected requests from Republicans to remove Omar from her spot on the prestigious Foreign Affairs Committee.

Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Jahana Hayes appear on our #WomenShapingtheFuture cover. We talked to them about Trump, how women are changing Congress, the state of our country and more https://t.co/b2Wty5titb pic.twitter.com/6HLM75fn7b — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 27, 2019



Omar’s controversial tweets also accused the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of buying support for the Jewish state. (RELATED: Sanders Called Omar To ‘Give Her My Personal Support’ Amid AIPAC Tweet Backlash)

During her career, Omar has staked out a staunchly anti-Israel position. In 2012, she called the Jewish state “evil,” and accused them of having “hypnotized” the world. She is also a supporter of the movement to Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) Israel.

Following the backlash, Omar deleted many of her controversial tweets including the ones that caused a bipartisan firestorm earlier this month.