Poll: ICE Is More Popular Than Any Member Of Freshman Democrat ‘Squad’

The Economist and YouGov survey of 1500 Americans found that 42% have a somewhat or very favorable view of ICE, which is a higher combined favorability rating than Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley.

Just 33% of Americans have a favorable rating of Ocasio-Cortez, and the numbers are even lower for her “squad” counterparts.

Omar has a 25% combined favorability rating, Tlaib has a 24% rating, and Pressley, who is also the least well-known, has a 22% rating.

These members of Congress have repeatedly called for abolishing ICE. (RELATED: Omar Wants To Abolish ICE Following Trump’s Immigration Reform Proposal)

“I think now, we’re starting to realize that ICE — part of that suite of legislation has a structure that allows for civil rights and human rights abuses,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s John Berman last June. “And, you know, it may seem like a radical position, but I actually think it is very, very common sense. You know, we should not be separating children from their families.”

“The Squad” gained more attention last week when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to diminish their influence in the Democratic Party. Its members responded by implying that Pelosi is racist and intentionally attacking women of color, leading to scores of infighting between the Democratic establishment and the progressive wing of the party.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the debate with a series of tweets that many, especially critics, dubbed racist.