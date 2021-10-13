UCF Unveils Awesome Space-Themed Uniforms For The Memphis Game

UCF will have some sick threads for the game against Memphis.

The Knights unveiled some space-themed uniforms Tuesday afternoon for fans, and I can promise these uniforms will get the blood pumping. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement video below.

Everyone knows I love great football uniforms, and these things look absolutely awesome. Nothing gets me going like some great unis for a big game.

While UCF vs. Memphis isn’t the same as a matchup between two great P5 team names, it’s still a big deal and the Knights will be looking great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football)

Furthermore, there’s some really cool history behind these uniforms. They’re designed to honor the 40-year anniversary of the space shuttle program, and that’s about as badass as it gets.

If you don’t find our space program awesome, then you’re no friend of mine. This is the country that walked on the moon and we’re damn proud of that fact.

Props to UCF for giving fans some awesome uniforms that honor American greatness. That’s the kind of stuff we love to see.