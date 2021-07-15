REPORT: UCF And Florida Agree To A Three-Game Football Series

UCF and Florida will reportedly play multiple football games against each other in the coming years.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Knights and Gators have agreed to a three-game series starting in 2024.

Florida will host UCF in Gainesville in 2024 and 2033 and UCF will host in 2030.

Finally!!! #Gators and #UCF are about to sign a contract to play a football series. Love it!!! Here’s my story: https://t.co/TbpG9lZfwE pic.twitter.com/5A5qPvTlyW — Mike Bianchi (@BianchiWrites) July 14, 2021

It’s about time Florida and UCF play. This should have happened as soon as UCF went undefeated in 2017, but it’s better late than never at all. The Knights are arguably the best G5 program, and they’ve been dominant over the past several years.

Yet, they never get the respect they deserve. Even after going undefeated with a Peach Bowl win over Auburn, UCF still wasn’t in the conversation as a playoff contender.

Fans want to see the Knights play the toughest competition possible, and they’ll now battle the Gators for supremacy in Florida.

If you’re a fan of football, you have to love this series. It’s games like these that make college football great.

I know it’s still a few years off, but fans are in for a great time! UCF finally gets its wish of powerhouse non-conference opponents.