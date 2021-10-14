Former Boeing Chief Technical Pilot Indicted For Fraud, Lying To FAA

Boeing’s former 737 MAX Chief Technical Pilot was indicted for fraud Thursday by a federal grand jury in Texas, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Mark Forkner has been accused of lying to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during their evaluation of Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft, according to a DOJ news release.

“Forkner allegedly abused his position of trust by intentionally withholding critical information about MCAS during the FAA evaluation and certification of the 737 MAX and from Boeing’s U.S.-based airline customers,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. said, according to the news release.

Forker headed the 737 MAX flight technical team and was in charge of sending information to the FAA, according to the news release. He allegedly provided the FAA with false or otherwise incomplete information on a new part for flight controls on the 737 MAX. (RELATED: Pilots Concerned About Boeing’s Response To 737 MAX Safety Issues)

“There is no excusing those who deceive safety regulators for the sake of personal gain or commercial expediency,” Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Transportation Eric Soskin said, according to the news release.

Forker has been charged with two counts of fraud involving aircraft parts and four counts of wire fraud, according to the Justice Department. He could face up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud and 10 years for each count of fraud involving aircraft parts.