Here’s A List Of Everything The Unvaxxed Can’t Do In Australia’s Largest City

The state government of New South Wales (NSW), the most populated state in Australia and home to its largest city, Sydney, began enforcing new rules this week for both people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated against COVID-19.

A person 16 years of age or older is considered fully vaccinated if they have had 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccination or a medical exemption, according to a NSW webpage on COVID-19 rules. Children under 16 years of age who are not fully vaccinated can follow the rules for fully vaccinated people in most circumstances.

The NSW government requires all people over the age of 12, and regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask in most public settings. These include in indoor areas like shopping centers and libraries, on public transportation, at public venues and on aircraft.

Residents are also required to provide proof of vaccination in certain settings with either a physical vaccine record or a digital record using the Service NSW app.

The new rules for NSW residents also include a number of additional restrictions for those who are not fully vaccinated. These restrictions include banning unvaccinated people from attending an outdoor event, and only permitting them to gather outside with one other person or with members of their household. (RELATED: Australia’s COVID Police State Is The Future Liberals Secretly Want)

Unvaccinated people can only visit critical retail premises, according to the NSW webpage. These locations include supermarkets and grocery stores, gas stations, banks, shops that sell supplies, post offices, liquor stores and laundromats.

Venues such as a hairdresser, beauty salon or massage parlor are off-limits to unvaccinated people. They also can not visit hospitality venues, including restaurants and bars, except for take-away. Places of worship are also off limits.

Unvaccinated people can not visit another person’s home, except in limited circumstances such as childcare or an emergency. Children under 16 years of age can only visit another person’s home if all adult members of that household are fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people can only participate in a gathering for sports or exercise with one other person or with members of their household. They can not visit a gym or indoor recreational facilities, such as a bowling alley or an ice rink. Both indoor and outdoor swimming pools are also off-limits to unvaccinated people.

Unvaccinated people can only attend a “small wedding service,” which the NSW government defines as an event with up to 11 people attending. Furthermore, they can only attend a “small funeral or memorial services,” which includes up to 10 people in attendance.

Unvaccinated people can only travel in a personal vehicle or other vessel, such as public transport, with people they live with.

Residents living in the Greater Sydney area, regardless of vaccination status, can not travel beyond the city for a holiday or recreational trips. While fully vaccinated people can travel between local government areas within the city, unvaccinated people can not leave their local government area.