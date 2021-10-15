The Buccaneers Beating The Eagles Gets Big TV Ratings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 Thursday night put up some big TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Tom Brady and the Bucs earning a big win over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles averaged 9.4 million viewers on Fox in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final viewership number will increase.

Once again, we have another night of football in America, and the ratings are big. For all the people hoping football would fail, I hate to disappoint but you lost.

Not only did you lose, but you lost in a big way.

It’s also not hard to understand why the game put up such large numbers. Whenever Tom Brady plays in primetime, people are going to pay attention.

That’s just a fact. He’s the most notable player in the NFL, and there’s not a close second. That’s what happens when you have seven Super Bowls.

People pay attention!

Let’s hope the ratings stay high the rest of the season. Something tells me the numbers will keep bumping.