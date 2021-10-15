NYC’s Likely Next Mayor Says He’ll Expand Gifted Student Program, Not End It

Eric Adams, the likely next mayor of New York City, said Friday he would keep and expand the city’s gifted program which current Democratic Mayor Bill De Blasio planned to eliminate.

“[De Blasio] can’t get rid of it until next year. There’s nothing to put back in place,” Adams told a CNN host when asked if he would reinstate the city’s gifted program.

Adams said New York needs to expand accelerated learning by testing children throughout their educational experience. Under the current system, children are tested for the gifted program at four years old, before they have entered the school system. (RELATED: School Board Approves ‘Anti-Racism’ Resolution Following Heated Public Debate)

He also said the city needs to test students for learning disabilities. “The gifted students are going to be alright. How come we’re not focusing on those with dyslexia, learning disabilities? … 55% of Rikers inmates have learning disabilities.”

De Blasio announced his plan to eliminate the city’s gifted and talented program on Oct. 8 following a March lawsuit against it which argued the program perpetuated systemic racism. De Blasio’s announcement resulted in immediate backlash from parents, the New York Post reported, as well as a protest in lower Manhattan, according to ABC.

Eric Adams won the July 6 Democratic primary for New York City mayor, NYT reported. He is expected to win the Nov. 2 general election.

Adams, a former New York Police Department officer, ran a blue-collar campaign focused on restoring public safety. He won all of New York City’s boroughs besides Manhattan, its wealthiest.

