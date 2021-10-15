WATCH: Armed Human Smuggler Leads Illegal Immigrant Across Southern Border

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura encountered an armed human smuggler while reporting from Arizona’s southern border with Mexico, newly released video shows.

In the video, filmed along the Colorado River in an area deemed the Yuma Sector by Customs and Border Protection, a migrant can be seen paying the human smuggler cash, as the two walk along a creek. The smuggler pulls his gun as the two approach Ventura, and orders Ventura to put his phone on the ground.

Illegal immigrants frequently enter the U.S. in the Yuma Sector, data from CBP shows. CBP agents have seen a 2,000% year-over-year increase in illegal immigrant encounters in the Yuma sector, with many of the individuals coming from Haiti. Other countries of origin include Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia, Mexico and Uzbekistan. (RELATED: Abandoned IDs Show Haitian Migrants Held Chilean Refugee Status)

The illegal immigrants cross through an area called as “The Gap,” known for its stretch of open space where two southern border walls are not connected.

WATCH: