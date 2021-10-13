EXCLUSIVE: Behind-The-Scenes Look At ‘The Gap,’ A Popular Opening For Migrants Flooding The Border

In late September, the small town of Del Rio, Texas, made national headlines when a caravan of 15,000 Haitian migrants reached the southern border. The Washington Examiner reported earlier in October that Texas is preparing for 60,000 Haitian migrants to arrive at the southern border as a caravan. Haitian migrants have already started crossing illegally into Yuma, Arizona, at a sector nicknamed “The Gap” due to the stretch of open space between the border walls. (RELATED: Unaccompanied Minors Apprehended In Record Numbers At The Southern Border)

