Republican Sen. Rakes In $8.3 Million In Fundraising During Third Quarter. What Does It Mean For 2024?

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has continued to rack in massive amounts of campaign cash as he enters his reelection bid in the 2022 midterms, according to Fox News.



Scott raised a whopping $8.3 million during the third quarter of fundraising, which spans from July to September, Fox News reported. He also raised $9.6 million raised during the second quarter of fundraising, spanning from April-June.

Scott is set place himself as a formidable fundraiser opponent with even the backing of tech giant & Oracle co-founder, Larry Ellison. The tech mogul, according to Politico, has already set the pace by donating $10 million to the Opportunity Matters Fund, a super PAC associated with the senator. (RELATED: Tim Scott Blasts Critics On Police Reform)

The senator resides in a district that not only leans red but gave him a 25 point edge during his initial run in 2016, according to Fox News. In November of 2020, former President Donald Trump held a solid 12-point lead, while Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina held off his opponent Jaime Harrison, now the chair of the Democratic National Committee, by 10 points, Fox News reported.

Scott delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s joint address to congress in April. With a war chest of over $20 million raised in the last few quarters alone, many think Scott could be a key figure in 2024.