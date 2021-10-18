Editorial

NFL Officials Make Atrocious Roughing The Passer Call On Malik Jackson Against Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray Roughing The Passer (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RNBWCV/status/1449871243323318276)

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Malik Jackson was flagged for an atrocious roughing the passer against the Cardinals.

During the fourth quarter of the 37-14 win for the Cardinals, Jackson was flagged for roughing the passer after literally barely touching Murray. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was hands down one of the worst calls that I’ve ever seen. Give it a watch below.

How the hell do the refs flag that for pass interference? Seriously, what were they looking at? Jackson literally barely touched Murray.

He didn’t even hit the ground. How can you be flagged for roughing the passer if the QB never even hits the dirt?

It makes no sense.

NFL officials are becoming an absolute joke and we’re seeing more and more bad calls than any other season in recent memory.

If you can’t even lightly touch the QB without getting flagged, then we’re not even playing football anymore. We’re playing a sanitized sport that I don’t recognize.

The NFL better figure out how to get these terrible calls to stop because fans have clearly had enough. These junk calls need to end.