NFL Officials Make Atrocious Roughing The Passer Call On Malik Jackson Against Kyler Murray

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Malik Jackson was flagged for an atrocious roughing the passer against the Cardinals.

During the fourth quarter of the 37-14 win for the Cardinals, Jackson was flagged for roughing the passer after literally barely touching Murray. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was hands down one of the worst calls that I’ve ever seen. Give it a watch below.

Malik Jackson was called for roughing the passer (Kyler Murray) on this play. #AZvsCLE pic.twitter.com/73V7hAgvzp — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) October 17, 2021

How the hell do the refs flag that for pass interference? Seriously, what were they looking at? Jackson literally barely touched Murray.

He didn’t even hit the ground. How can you be flagged for roughing the passer if the QB never even hits the dirt?

It makes no sense.

NFL officials are becoming an absolute joke and we’re seeing more and more bad calls than any other season in recent memory.

If you can’t even lightly touch the QB without getting flagged, then we’re not even playing football anymore. We’re playing a sanitized sport that I don’t recognize.

#WFT DE Chase Young was flagged for roughing the passer on this hit. It was fourth down and Matt Ryan’s pass was intercepted (and his knee appears to have been down for a sack). Unbelievable penalty. pic.twitter.com/peMLh616vh — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 3, 2021

The NFL better figure out how to get these terrible calls to stop because fans have clearly had enough. These junk calls need to end.