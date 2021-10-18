Editor Daily Rundown: Biden Calls On DOJ To Prosecute His Political Opponents

BIDEN CALLS ON DOJ TO PROSECUTE HIS POLITICAL OPPONENTS… DOJ, WH SCRAMBLE TO CLEAN UP… Biden Says DOJ Should Prosecute Former Trump Officials Defying Jan. 6 Subpoenas, Prompts Damage Control From Admin

Former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former administration official Kash Patel and former Trump aide Steve Bannon are among those hit with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon has refused to comply with the subpoena and now faces potential criminal contempt charges.