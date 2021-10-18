‘Indiana Jones 5’ Delayed Until Summer 2023

“Indiana Jones 5” won’t hit theaters as expected.

According to Variety, the highly-anticipated film with Harrison Ford won’t be released on July 29, 2022 as initially expected. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Instead, the fifth show about the famed archaeologist will hit theaters June 30, 2023.

Disney Delays ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Thor 4,’ ‘Black Panther’ Sequel and ‘Indiana Jones 5’ https://t.co/8MpbZAWVZ0 — Variety (@Variety) October 18, 2021

Ford previously suffered an injury while filming that threw a wrench in production plans, but Variety reported that he’s back and working again.

Harrison Ford Injured While Filming The New ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/yPjZlizO25 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2021

Well, this isn’t the news any of us were hoping for. We want “Indiana Jones 5” as soon as possible, and we damn sure don’t want to have to wait.

We’ve already suffered long delays to our entertainment options because of COVID-19, and I think just about everyone has run out of patience.

Plus, this is believed to be the final time Ford will play Indy, which means expectations are through the roof.

If we’re sending out Harrison Ford, we have to send him out on top!

Exclusive Photo that we got right now!

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

Let’s hope there aren’t any more unexpected delays and we get “Indiana Jones 5” in 2023. The last thing we need is more issues.