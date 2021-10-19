Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels Might Make More Than $1 Million In NIL Money This Season

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels might make a shocking amount of NIL money during the 2021 season.

It's not a secret that Daniels has agreed to some substantial deals now that athletes are allowed to profit, and it sounds like he's going to be rolling in cash.

In a video clip from “Real Sports” tweeted by Darren Rovell, it’s speculated that the college quarterback stands to make more than $1 million if the Bulldogs continue to have a great season.

Even if things go off the rails, he’ll make six figures. You can watch the clip below.

Big name, image and likeness piece tonight on @RealSportsHBO at 10pm ET/PT pic.twitter.com/C7LyV9CpN3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 19, 2021

The wildest part about this situation is that Daniels isn’t even playing right now. Stetson Bennett is playing as Daniels gets healthy, and the phenom QB hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since the Bulldogs ran Vanderbilt off the field.

Yet, he’s still a massive name in the college football game, and that translates to big dollars in the NIL era.

Remember, NIL money isn’t allowed to be tied to performance on the field. That means players get the money they got guaranteed at the start.

So, Daniels not playing won’t even really impact his bottom line.

I love the fact there are still some people who think athletes shouldn’t get paid fair market value for their name, image and likeness. This is America, and we don’t support communism in this country. Count your money Daniels!