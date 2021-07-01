Editorial

The Era Of NIL Has Officially Started, And It’s Time For College Athletes To Get Paid

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks for a receiver in the red zone against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The era of college athletes being allowed to profit has finally arrived.

The NCAA announced late Wednesday that starting Thursday, players would be allowed to earn money from their name, image and likeness. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means as of this morning, it’s time for the best athletes in America to start cashing monster checks, and I can’t wait to see it happen.

 

Ten years ago, a day like today seemed impossible. Many thought we’d never be here. Yet, here we are. Gone are the days of NCAA investigations into player payments and gone are the days of college athletes being exploited.

If you’re a star and a company wants to work with you, you can make money. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz wasted zero time before getting in line for some money.

As a capitalist, I think the fact athletes have been deprived the right to earn money is nothing short of shameful.

This is America. In any other industry than college sports, stars get paid. It’s about damn time college football and basketball stars were allowed to cash checks.

Get your money, folks! Get your money!