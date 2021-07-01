The Era Of NIL Has Officially Started, And It’s Time For College Athletes To Get Paid

The era of college athletes being allowed to profit has finally arrived.

The NCAA announced late Wednesday that starting Thursday, players would be allowed to earn money from their name, image and likeness.

All three NCAA divisions adopt interim name, image and likeness policy: — NCAA (@NCAA) June 30, 2021

That means as of this morning, it’s time for the best athletes in America to start cashing monster checks, and I can’t wait to see it happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

Ten years ago, a day like today seemed impossible. Many thought we’d never be here. Yet, here we are. Gone are the days of NCAA investigations into player payments and gone are the days of college athletes being exploited.

If you’re a star and a company wants to work with you, you can make money. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz wasted zero time before getting in line for some money.

After years of monitoring whether athletes were getting impermissible cream cheese on a bagel, the NCAA has flung the doors open for athletes to start making $$ from endorsements and other business opportunities. Starting at MIDNIGHT tonight.#Badgers QB Graham Mertz is ready: pic.twitter.com/kVOonBIuZg — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) June 30, 2021

As a capitalist, I think the fact athletes have been deprived the right to earn money is nothing short of shameful.

This is America. In any other industry than college sports, stars get paid. It’s about damn time college football and basketball stars were allowed to cash checks.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King has signed an NIL deal with College Hunks Hauling Junk, per @Schultz_Report. The deal will net King $20,000. pic.twitter.com/BmMTQPWxmn — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 1, 2021

Get your money, folks! Get your money!