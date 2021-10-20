Ole Miss Paints Eli Manning’s Last Name In The End Zone For His Jersey Retirement And Arch’s Visit

Ole Miss is going all out this Saturday against LSU to honor the Mannings.

The Rebels have painted MANNING in the end zones in honor of Eli Manning’s number 10 jersey being retired. Manning dominated in the SEC for several years for the Rebels before playing for the Giants. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

First coat feels. pic.twitter.com/DS0mhlic7u — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 19, 2021

In what I’m sure is completely unrelated and a total coincidence, Arch Manning will also be visiting Oxford for the game against LSU.

I’m sure he won’t mind seeing his last name in massive letters on the field.

This is such a genius move from the Rebels. Arch Manning is the most-coveted high school football recruit in America, and every single major program would accept him with open arms.

That means despite Ole Miss’ family ties, they still need to leave it all on the field to get him. Timing his visit with Eli Manning’s ceremony so his name is all over the field is genius.

Whoever came up with that idea deserves a massive raise.

It’s going to be an incredible day this Saturday down in Oxford, and I have no doubt the student section will give the entire Manning family a very warm embrace.

Fans down there are incredible people, and I can say that from firsthand experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Now, the Rebels have to go out and smash the Tigers in order to impress the next great Manning. Make it happen!