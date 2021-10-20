South Carolina Quarterback Luke Doty Is Out For The Year

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty is out for the season.

Doty, who was hurt before the season ever started, suffered a foot injury against Vanderbilt this past weekend, and he’s now done for the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Shane Beamer announces QB Luke Doty is out for the season after suffering an injury in the Vanderbilt game — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 19, 2021

South Carolina QB, Luke Doty, will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his foot Doty is expected to return for spring practice pic.twitter.com/CtwEU98KPd — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 19, 2021

Breaking: Luke Doty is done for the year and will have surgery on his foot @GamecockCentral — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) October 19, 2021

With Doty out for the season, Zeb Noland will return to being the starting quarterback of the Gamecocks. Noland, who previously played at Iowa State and North Dakota State, went from being a graduate assistant for South Carolina to starting the first two games of the season.

Now, it’s his show the rest of the way for the 4-3 Gamecocks.

The legend of Zeb Noland ❗️❗️❗️ Noland enters the game for the final drive and throws the game-winner for @GamecockFB. Amazing 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1FeMhe5EXG — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 16, 2021

I think it’s fair to say that Shane Beamer’s first season in Columbia hasn’t gone as expected. Luke Doty struggled with an injury early in the year, and he’s now done for the rest of the season.

That’s definitely not what Beamer expected to happen going into the 2021 campaign.

What a zinger by Zeb Noland ⚡️pic.twitter.com/tte1OmBSgW — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2021

With games against Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Auburn and Clemson on the horizon, there’s a good chance South Carolina doesn’t win another game the rest of the season.

Zeb Noland is terrible, but he’s not the kind of killer you need to dominate the SEC. Is it neat he went from being a graduate assistant to slinging passes in the SEC?

Sure, but it’s simply not going to be enough.

Just now on @ColtenGauthier IG live, Zeb Noland: “just an old man, doing some good things .” @GamecockCentral pic.twitter.com/pLAMqeODIG — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) October 16, 2021

Best of luck to Beamer. He’s going to need it!