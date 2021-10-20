Editorial

South Carolina Quarterback Luke Doty Is Out For The Year

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) starts a playy against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty is out for the season.

Doty, who was hurt before the season ever started, suffered a foot injury against Vanderbilt this past weekend, and he’s now done for the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Doty out for the season, Zeb Noland will return to being the starting quarterback of the Gamecocks. Noland, who previously played at Iowa State and North Dakota State, went from being a graduate assistant for South Carolina to starting the first two games of the season.

Now, it’s his show the rest of the way for the 4-3 Gamecocks.

I think it’s fair to say that Shane Beamer’s first season in Columbia hasn’t gone as expected. Luke Doty struggled with an injury early in the year, and he’s now done for the rest of the season.

That’s definitely not what Beamer expected to happen going into the 2021 campaign.

With games against Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Auburn and Clemson on the horizon, there’s a good chance South Carolina doesn’t win another game the rest of the season.

Zeb Noland is terrible, but he’s not the kind of killer you need to dominate the SEC. Is it neat he went from being a graduate assistant to slinging passes in the SEC?

Sure, but it’s simply not going to be enough.

Best of luck to Beamer. He’s going to need it!