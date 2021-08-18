Editorial

South Carolina Adds Graduate Assistant Zeb Noland To The Active Roster, Will Compete At The Quarterback Position

FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: Zeb Noland #4 of the Iowa State Cyclones looks for an open receiver against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Zeb Noland is the newest quarterback of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

According to Mike Uva, the former Iowa State and North Dakota State quarterback has put down his clipboard as a graduate assistant and been added to the roster as an active player. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the Gamecocks now have a former grad assistant in pads and ready to sling some passes if he’s called upon.

Nolan is obviously not your standard graduate assistant. He spent time in the Big 12 as a QB with Iowa State and sat on the bench behind Trey Lance at NDSU.

Clearly, he can play football, but going from graduate assistant to a quarterback in the SEC is one hell of a leap.

It’s the kind of stuff movies end up getting made out of.

All that stuff about Noland aside, the Gamecocks were already likely going to struggle mightily in 2021, but if they’re down this bad already in August, then they might get cooked once the season opens.

It’s never a good sign when a graduate assistant has to suit up, especially at quarterback.

I hope like hell he gets on the field because it’s be must-watch television. I’m pro-Noland, even if it means USC gets annihilated in the process.