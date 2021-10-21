Editorial

Cheryl Hines Turns Heads In Strapless Black Racy Top And Pants Combo On Red Carpet

Premiere Of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" - Red Carpet

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Cheryl Hines definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a racy top and pants combination on the red carpet.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 56-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing in the strapless black top with a plunging neckline when she showed up for the premiere of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The photos were shared by Getty Images and posted on the outlet Tuesday.(RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, black pants and black high heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hines clearly stole the show as she posed for photos with the other members of the hit show including such stars as Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove.