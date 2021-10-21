Cheryl Hines Turns Heads In Strapless Black Racy Top And Pants Combo On Red Carpet

Cheryl Hines definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a racy top and pants combination on the red carpet.

The 56-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing in the strapless black top with a plunging neckline when she showed up for the premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

The photos were shared by Getty Images and posted on the outlet Tuesday.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, black pants and black high heels.

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

Hines clearly stole the show as she posed for photos with the other members of the hit show including such stars as Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove.