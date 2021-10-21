‘I’m Tired Of This Sh*t’: DC Comics Employee Said He Quit Over Making Superman Bisexual

DC Comics colorist Gabe Eltaeb said he’s quitting and is “tired of this shit” after the company featured a bisexual Superman.

“I’m finishing out my contract with DC,” Eltaeb shared during a YouTube livestream with fellow former DC Comics worker Ethan Van Sciver, according to Bounding Into Comics. The comments were noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Upcoming Superman Movie To Star Black Actor In Superhero Role)

“I’m tired of this shit,” he added. “I’m tired of them ruining these characters; they don’t have a right to do this.” (RELATED: Clark Kent makes a major life change in new ‘Superman’)

“What really pissed me off was saying truth, justice, and a better world,” the colorist continued. “Fuck that it was Truth, Justice, and the American way.”

The comics employee said his grandfather almost died in World War II and that “we don’t have a right to destroy shit that people died for to give us.”

“It’s a bunch of fucking nonsense,” Eltaeb explained. “They call us bigots and racist and shit, I would ask them, find me in the fucking mainstream, not on the fringes, one fucking book, one fucking t-shirt, one movie that says that leftism is bad, and conservatism is good, find it for me. They fucking won’t. They’re not letting people have a voice, they’re the fucking bigots.”

He then apologized for not saying something “sooner.” Later, he posted on Instagram about leaving DC Comics after it had announced plans to debut a same-sex relationship between Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s son, Jonathan Kent, and Jay Nakamura, a budding journalist.

“And I’m sorry I didn’t say anything sooner, we’re going to stand up to these tyrants and we’re not going to let them intimidate us there’s a hell of a lot more of us than there are of them,” the DC Comics employee said.