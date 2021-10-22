Schumer Endorses Socialist In Buffalo Mayoral Race

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday endorsed India Walton, a democratic socialist, to be the next mayor of Buffalo.

“As Buffalo voters start to head to the polls this weekend, I urge them to cast their ballot for India Walton as the next mayor of Buffalo,” Schumer, a Democrat from New York, told The Buffalo News. “India is an inspiring community leader, mother, nurse and a lifelong Buffalonian with a clear progressive vision for her hometown.”

Schumer’s endorsement is the most high-profile one Walton has received. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, another democratic socialist, called Walton’s nomination an “important step forward for the working people of Buffalo” in June, but other New York Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Brian Higgins, who represents Buffalo in the House, have stayed silent. (RELATED: Democratic Socialist Stuns Incumbent Mayor In Buffalo’s Primary Election)

I spoke with @Indiawaltonbflo and congratulated her on a great victory. Her win in the mayoral primary is an important step forward for the working people of Buffalo, and shows the political power of an agenda that puts people first. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 25, 2021

Schumer said that “the Democratic Party is a big tent and is strongest and most able to build national majorities and bring meaningful change when it is inclusive,” adding that the “big tent” applied his own Senate caucus as well.

“Throughout my career, I have worked long, hard, and diligently to bring federal resources to Western New York and I look forward to doing that with India Walton for the betterment of the people of Buffalo,” Schumer said. (RELATED: Democratic Voters Keep Rejecting Candidates With Far-Left Ideas)

Walton stunned four-term Democratic Mayor Byron Brown in Buffalo’s June primary. The now-Democratic nominee is the overwhelming favorite to be elected in November, and if she wins, she would be the first female mayor in the city’s history once she takes office in January.

Brown declined to debate Walton in the weeks before the primary, and is now running as a third-party candidate.

Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

