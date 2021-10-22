Superstar TV Actor Peter Scolari Dead At 66

Superstar actor Peter Scolari has died at the age of 66 following a long career in television across from such stars as Tom Hanks.

The Emmy-winning actor died in New York following a two year long battle with cancer, his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, told the Associated Press in a story published Friday. There has been no other information released as to the cause of death. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

Peter Scolari, Emmy-Winning ‘Bosom Buddies’ Actor, Dies at 66 https://t.co/y1shKbjEvz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 22, 2021

Scolari’s career in TV spans decades following his appearances on such hit shows as “B0som Buddies” with Hanks from 1980-1982, “Newhart” with Bob Newhart in 1984 and HBO’s Girls,” the Hollywood Reporter noted. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

The versatile star also did work on Broadway in shows like “Wicked,” “Hairspray” and 2014′s “Bronx Bombers,” the outlet reported.

Co-creator Robert King of the supernatural series “Evil” tweeted about Peter after news of his death surfaced following his work on the series since 2019.

King wrote that Scolari “was one of the funniest — sneakily funny — actors we’ve worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump. … He was just wonderful.”

“Beyond everything else, Peter Scolari was a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set,” he added.

Peter is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and their children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.