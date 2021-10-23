EXCLUSIVE: Rob O’Neill Reveals How Badly Mangled Osama Bin Laden’s Face Was After Getting Shot

Rob O’Neill has revealed just how badly mangled Osama Bin Laden’s head was when he was killed.

I sat down with the former SEAL Team 6 operator for a lengthy interview about a variety of topics, and I couldn’t help but ask if Bin Laden’s head was actually blown apart as reported. The man who pulled the trigger didn’t disappoint with his answer.

“I shot him three times in the face … I had to squeeze [his head] together to get a picture,” O’Neill told me during our exclusive interview. He also added there are fake pictures circulating the web that don’t even come close to doing reality justice.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Of all the interviews I’ve ever done, I think it’s safe to say O’Neill is by far and away the most fascinating. The guy killed Osama Bin Laden, and he’s just a damn good American.

I’m very grateful guys like him exist and are on our side.

“Those dudes fought like motherf**kers.” Osama Bin Laden shooter Rob O’Neill (@mchooyah) weighs in on the famous SEAL Team 6 vs. Delta Force debate, and his comments will make Americans proud. pic.twitter.com/3XDXkeytjn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2021

