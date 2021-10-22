EXCLUSIVE: Rob O’Neill Talks About Killing Osama Bin Laden, Military Morale And Much More

Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill spoke with me about killing Osama Bin Laden, and it’s an interview you don’t want to miss.

In 2011, O’Neill and dozens of other SEAL Team 6 operators flew to Abbottabad, Pakistan to give justice to Bin Laden. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On Friday, I spoke with O’Neill at length about blasting that scumbag into the afterlife, morale being a major issue in the military, failures when it comes to handling COVID, his work with Armed Forces Brewing Company and much. If you only watch one interview I’ve done recently, I promise you’ll want to make it this one.

Give it a watch below.

I’ve interviewed a bunch of cool people over the years, but as of today, that interview above with Rob O’Neill is probably my favorite one.

I wasn’t kidding at the start of the interview when I said I used to flirt with women before my current girlfriend by talking about the raid. I could rattle off facts left and right.

Now, I can say I’ve actually spoken to the man who fired the round that put Bin Laden down.

When it came time for Osama bin Laden to die, he hid behind women and children like a coward. He wasn’t a tough guy, and he died like a rabid dog. Never forget that we’re the good guys and our enemies who use women and children as shields deserve to die. https://t.co/hSc3fjexeW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 1, 2021

Let me know in the comments what you thought of the interview. I can’t wait to read your comments!