Brian Laundrie’s Remains Sent To Anthropologist After Inconclusive Autopsy Results

Brian Laundrie’s autopsy has left authorities with unanswered questions after his skeletal remains were discovered Wednesday.

Laundrie’s remains, described as “bones”, failed to reveal a clear cause of death after an autopsy came back inconclusive, and will be sent to an anthropologist to potentially determine a cause of death, NBC News reported Monday. His remains were accompanied by a backpack and notebook that had been underwater before they were discovered by authorities in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, 85 miles south of Tampa Bay.

Laundrie, who has been a person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, had been missing since September after his parents said he had gone hiking in the Carlton Reserve and never returned, NBC News reported. Laundrie became the center of Petito’s murder investigation after federal officials announced in mid-October Petitio had died from strangulation. (RELATED: Brian Laundrie’s Father To Join Search For Fugitive Son)

#UPDATE: The #Laundrie family attorney tells @fox5ny, Brian’s autopsy has been completed and no matter or cause of death could be identified through his remains. Now his bones will be sent to an anthropologist to be examined. #BrianLaundrie #GabbyPetito pic.twitter.com/FoCvPJALk1 — Jodi Goldberg (@JodiGFox5NY) October 22, 2021

A Wyoming court issued a warrant for his arrest in late September, nearly a week and a half after he was last seen. After Laundrie’s father, Chris, found a drybag and turned it into officers, authorities said they found skeletal remains nearby, WTSP Tampa reported.