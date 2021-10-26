Marvel Reportedly Re-Shot ‘Avengers: End Game’ So Final Female Heroes Scene Didn’t Appear To Be ‘Pandering’

Marvel reportedly decided to re-shoot several scenes in “Avengers:Endgame” following criticism of “pandering” over the final female hero battle scene.

Executive producer Trinh Tran reportedly explained in a her new book, “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” she always planned in the original script to “really showcase and empower the women [in the MCU].” But after screening the film, moviegoers shared how the scene felt a little “pandering” and so Marvel decided it needed to do something to explain the need for the scene. The comments were noted by CBR.com in a piece published Tuesday. REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

“In earlier cuts, When we started screen-testing it, there was a little concern for ‘Does it come off [as]pandering?'” Tran explained reportedly in the book. “Are we going to get people saying, ‘Oh you’re just putting that scene in there just to put the scene in there. Does it actually have a story to tell with the rest of the narrative?’ That was always a concern in the back of our heads.” (RELATED: Disney Releases New Clip Of ‘WandaVision’ With A Reference To ‘The Avengers’)

Tran reportedly explained she wasn’t budging on the scene so cutting it wasn’t an option. So, the studio reportedly ended up shooting several additional scenes featuring the franchise’s female characters like Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch in smaller groups, so when that final group shot of all the female superheroes appeared on the screen it, it flowed and looked more natural.