Teachers Union President Backing McAuliffe Promotes Article Claiming Parents Don’t Have A ‘Right’ In What Kids Are Taught

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten shared an article that claimed parents do not have a right to shape what their children learn in school.

“Great piece on parents’ rights and #publicschools,” Weingarten commented on the article by The Washington Post. The piece describes movements by parents to influence what schools teach their children as “paranoid” and a “frenzy,” and it characterizes parental involvement as an obstacle of sorts to children “[thinking] for themselves.”

The piece calls resistance to critical race theory a “white racial grievance.” It also suggests that parents unhappy with public schools should simply opt their children out of public schools and pay to send them to private school.

Ten minutes earlier, Weingarten tweeted that “parents are our partners.”

This sign is not a reflection of where @TerryMcAuliffe stands or any educator I know. Parents are our partners…. https://t.co/hz33LhdhAp — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) October 25, 2021

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), one of the largest teachers unions in the U.S., did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Schools boards have become a political battleground over the last two years as schools responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, created policies for transgender students, and proposed curricula related gender, sexuality and race. (RELATED: Why Is The Left Waging A War On ‘Gifted’ Children?)

Former President Barack Obama waded into the Virginia gubernatorial race Saturday, calling parental concerns about education “phony, trumped-up culture wars.” The Loudoun County Public Schools board in Virginia was recently accused of covering up an alleged rape of a female student in a girls’ bathroom before passing a district-wide policy allowing students to use bathrooms based on gender identity.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.