‘Blind Eye’: Republican Rep. Slams Biden Admin, Says Supply Chain Crisis Is Affecting School Lunches In His District

Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama slammed the Biden administration’s messaging to cushion the current supply chain crisis as the U.S. faces nationwide shortages.

Rogers alerted the Biden administration and Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a letter, saying school lunches have affected students in his district as a result of the ongoing supply chain shortages, Fox News reported.

Rogers said in a statement to Fox News that Biden and his administration have “shamefully tried to spin the supply chain crisis as a ‘high class problem.'” (RELATED: POLL: Democratic Confidence In Biden’s Ability To Ensure Economic Recovery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Plummets)

“While President Biden and his administration have shamefully tried to spin the supply chain crisis as a ‘high class problem,’ there are children in my district who now face uncertainty when it comes to the school meals that they rely on because the Biden administration has turned a blind eye to the scale of the supply chain crisis,” Rogers told Fox News Tuesday afternoon. “This is unacceptable.”

Earlier in October, schools in Alexander City, Alabama, asked parents to prepare feeding their children breakfast at home as well as send them to school with snacks, citing food supply shortages, according to Fox News.

School officials said the city’s schools were waiting on delayed food deliveries and had not received previous deliveries because of “suppliers who are short on supplies, drivers and even warehouse employees,” according to a Facebook post, Fox News reported.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain was criticized earlier in October after retweeting a post labeling the country’s supply shortages and rising inflation as “high class problems”.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki also came under fire for joking about recent supply chain backlogs.