POLL: Democratic Confidence In Biden’s Ability To Ensure Economic Recovery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Plummets

A new poll shows Americans are losing faith in President Joe Biden’s ability to establish an economic recovery in the post-pandemic era.

The Axios-Ipsos poll found that 44% of Americans are unsure that Biden can rescue the economy as the nation comes to grips with a shaky economic recovery. Democrats and Independents are propelling the decline in confidence, with each group falling nearly 15% and 9%, respectively, since January. Republican confidence rose slightly by 1 percentage point to 18% since the beginning of the year.

The poll surveyed 1,038 U.S. adults from Oct. 22-25 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

The poll also found that 45% of respondents trust Biden to relay accurate information to Americans regarding COVID-19, a 13% decline from January. (RELATED: POLL: Less Than Half Of Americans Say Biden Is Mentally Stable Enough To Serve As President)

Meanwhile, the White House has struggled with its messaging surrounding the economy and surging consumer prices. Earlier in October, White House chief of staff Ron Klain retweeted a post describing rising inflation and clogged supply chains as “high class problems.”

During a press briefing in mid-October, White press secretary Jen Psaki joked about delayed shipments and global delays as a result of the ongoing supply chain crisis.

When NYT reporter Michael Shear asks about the ongoing supply chain crisis, Psaki jokes about “the tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed” pic.twitter.com/Rw8iugBais — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 19, 2021

Shipping containers have driven global trade to severe backlogs across several industries, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Port of Los Angeles recently transitioned to 24/7 operations to deal with the ongoing delays as the holiday season approaches.

The U.S. saw inflation increase 5.4% from September 2020 to September 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index.