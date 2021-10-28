Schwarzenegger: ‘Year After Year’ UN Climate Summits Waste Everyone’s Time

Former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger of California criticized upcoming U.N. climate talks on Wednesday, claiming nothing is ever accomplished by them, Politico reported.

Schwarzenegger lamented the empty promises towards emissions reductions and funding made at summits focused on climate change while speaking at an environmental justice conference put on by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, Politico reported.

“What does a promise and a pledge mean in the end?” he asked, Politico reported. “Nothing. Over and over, year after year, they make these pledges and they come out to declare victory, but then nothing is getting done.”

“Biden can go over to Glasgow and he can promise everything,” Schwarzenegger added. “But as you could see, he cannot get anything passed right now.”

He said he thought the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which will take place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12, should take a different approach, Politico reported.

“I think it’s set up the wrong way,” Schwarzenegger said, Politico reported. “Every time you meet and you meet and you meet, and now decades later, you have the same problems as you have had decades before, you ask yourself, ‘How much longer do you want to go and do the same thing?'”

“Remember what Einstein said, ‘The definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over again and expect different results.’ You’re not going to get different results,” he said. (RELATED: White House Report Proposes Granting Refugee Status For ‘Climate Change Activism’)

While no details were given in terms of specific changes Schwarzenegger would implement to the conference, he criticized the culture among environmentalists to “outdo” each other, rather than develop a more cohesive message to the public, Politico reported.

“They’re missing the most important thing, which is communicating the proper way with the public,” he said.

After traveling to Rome for the G20, President Joe Biden will discuss how the international community can combat climate change at COP26. He reportedly believes his economic agenda, which includes clean energy provisions, must make headway domestically in order for his words to mean anything at the conference.

“The president looked us in the eye, and he said: ‘I need this before I go and represent the United States in Glasgow,” Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna told Fox News on Sunday, days after meeting with Biden in the Oval Office. “American prestige is on the line.”

