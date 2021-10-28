Editorial

Joakim Noah Compares Learning Derrick Rose Tore His ACL To Watching 9/11 Happen

Joakim Noah (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Joakim Noah dropped a galaxy brain quote for the ages about Derrick Rose.

The former Chicago Bulls star appeared on “The Lowe Post” podcast, and was discussing what it was like when he learned Rose tore his ACL. The talented guard famously tore his ACL in 2012. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How did Noah feel about it? He thought it was a lot like 9/11. “I’m telling you how I felt. This is how I felt. I had the same feeling when I saw the plane hit the tower when I heard that,” Noah explained.

You can listen to his full comments below.

To Noah’s credit, he at least acknowledged that people are going to call his comments insane, which they 100% are.

To be totally fair, he’s not comparing the two as if they’re equally bad. Obviously, they’re not even close to being the same.

One was a terrorist attack that changed the world forever and the other was a basketball player getting hurt. Not really comparable at all!

Here’s some simple advice for everyone out there. If you ever find yourself comparing non-life threatening situations to 9/11, it’s probably best if you just stop!

Again, I don’t want to torch Noah too badly here because he definitely wasn’t calling them equal, but simply bringing the two up is just outrageous.

It seriously sounds like something I would when talking about the Battle of the Bulge or D-Day. The difference is that I’m me and Noah isn’t.

Just hit the brakes next time on the 9/11 comparisons. Trust me when I say you’ll thank me later.