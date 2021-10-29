‘We Will Be … Number One’: DeSantis Says Police Officers Are Flocking To Florida

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that police officers from other states are “already coming down” to Florida due to vaccine mandates and his proposed bonus for law enforcement officers.

“We are a law and order state,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.” “I think we will have the strongest – we have one of the strongest already – but we will be the number one state to be a law enforcement officer anywhere in the country.”

“They are already coming down,” DeSantis continued.

DeSantis announced Sunday that he is trying to pass legislation that will give a $5,000 bonus to law enforcement personnel who relocate to Florida. (RELATED: Supreme Court Upholds Maine’s Vaccine Mandate That Has No Religious Exemptions)

He said on “The Ingraham Angle” that once the Florida legislature gets the bill for $5,000 bonuses into law, police officers will “beat down the door to come to Florida.”

States around the country have imposed vaccine mandates for law enforcement officers, and Florida is not the only state welcoming police officers opposing the mandates. The Indiana State Police has extended a welcome to all Chicago police officers who refuse to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said he would help connect Chicago police officers to an Indiana police department.

“My office stands ready to help connect Chicago police officers to an Indiana police department that is hiring now and doesn’t have a vaccine mandate,” Braun tweeted.

“Welcome to Indiana!” he concluded.