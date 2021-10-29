Editorial

Raiders Reach Settlement With Jon Gruden On His $100 Million Contract

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Raiders and Jon Gruden have reached a settlement on his contract.

The famous coach resigned after offensive emails he sent prior to working for the team were leaked to the media, and the two sides have reached an agreement on the remaining money on his $100 million contract. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

According to The Associated Press, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached but he didn’t release the terms.

“He’s hurt, he’s really hurt. I understand that. But he understands the ramifications of what he said. We all have our demons in life, and we have to understand that,” Davis explained, according to the same AP report.

Seeing as how Gruden’s original deal was for $100 million over 10 years, it’s hard to imagine that he didn’t walk away with a lot.

I’m not a lawyer, but it seems like it’d be hard to argue he was fired for cause seeing as how the emails were sent before he worked for the team.

As soon as Gruden resigned, I said there was no shot he was dipping without some cash. Nobody walks away from that kind of money without a fight.

Now, we know that he got something, but we don’t know how much. I’d bet that it was substantial.

It’ll be interesting to see if the number ever becomes public because my gut instinct is Gruden got paid a lot to go quietly.