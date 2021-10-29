Raiders Reach Settlement With Jon Gruden On His $100 Million Contract

The Raiders and Jon Gruden have reached a settlement on his contract.

The famous coach resigned after offensive emails he sent prior to working for the team were leaked to the media, and the two sides have reached an agreement on the remaining money on his $100 million contract. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders)

According to The Associated Press, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached but he didn’t release the terms.

“He’s hurt, he’s really hurt. I understand that. But he understands the ramifications of what he said. We all have our demons in life, and we have to understand that,” Davis explained, according to the same AP report.

Roger Goodell is running the NFL like a dictatorship, and he’s hiding secrets in a way that would make Stalin proud. Why are fans tolerating this nonsense? Do we live in America or the Soviet Union? Release all the emails! pic.twitter.com/zWvSpxvJGL — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 28, 2021

Seeing as how Gruden’s original deal was for $100 million over 10 years, it’s hard to imagine that he didn’t walk away with a lot.

I’m not a lawyer, but it seems like it’d be hard to argue he was fired for cause seeing as how the emails were sent before he worked for the team.

It’s been four days since Jon Gruden’s emails were the only ones out of 650,000 that leaked and the NFL still refuses to answer how it happened. Goodell is behaving like a dictator and it’s time for an investigation into what appears to be a targeted hit. https://t.co/Fe95cKauLT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 14, 2021

As soon as Gruden resigned, I said there was no shot he was dipping without some cash. Nobody walks away from that kind of money without a fight.

Now, we know that he got something, but we don’t know how much. I’d bet that it was substantial.

Roger Goodell is running the NFL like Stalin ran the Soviet Union and Gaddafi ran Libya. The Gruden email scandal proves his behavior is modeled after brutal dictators and tyrants who lived above the law. Why are we tolerating this in America? pic.twitter.com/8uaCv62qs7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 18, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see if the number ever becomes public because my gut instinct is Gruden got paid a lot to go quietly.