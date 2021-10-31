REPORT: TCU Fires Football Coach Gary Patterson

TCU has shown Gary Patterson the exit.

According to Newy Scruggs, the head coach of the Horned Frogs has been removed from his post and a new search will start right away for the team's next leader.

Breaking: Gary Patterson and #TCU are parting ways immediately.

The #Frogs longtime head coach will not finish the season. @JDonati_TCU will start the search for a new football coach. pic.twitter.com/zyOrOeA8V1 — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 31, 2021

This is a bit surprising. TCU has had a few down years compared to what fans usually expect, but Patterson is by far and away the best coach in program history.

Without Patterson, nobody would even really pay attention to the Horned Frogs. He oversaw their arrival to the Big 12 and he’s won a lot of games with them.

I guess the past few seasons just weren’t good enough and the people with the power decided it was time for him to go.

It’s another blunt reminder that things can change quickly in the world of college football. Other than a very small group of coaches, nobody is totally safe.

Now, we’ll see who TCU targets next. They have money and they’re in the Big 12. My guess is they’ll get a solid name. Life sure does come at you fast!