Donald Trump Jr. Urges Twitter Followers To ‘Hold Fauci Accountable’ And Sign #BeagleGate Petition

Former President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., urged his Twitter followers Monday to “demand an end” to White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci’s “dog experiments” by signing a petition from the White Coat Waste Project.

White Coat Waste Project was the first to expose Fauci’s #BeagleGate scandal and is running the official campaign in Washington DC to expose and end Fauci’s horrific beagle experiments and hold him accountable.

Demand an end to this now here!!! https://t.co/lxZfJnwTEi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 1, 2021



“White Coat Waste Project was the first to expose Fauci’s #BeagleGate scandal and is running the official campaign in Washington DC to expose and end Fauci’s horrific beagle experiments and hold him accountable,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

“Demand an end to this now here!!!” he added, linking the White Coat Waste Project petition. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Fauci-Funded Experiment Killed Dozens Of Puppies Using Taxpayer Money)

According to the White Coat Waste Project, the group has exposed, via a blockbuster Freedom of Information Act investigation, that Fauci’s experiments on dogs are “nothing less than taxpayer-funded torture.”

The petition states that Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) funded “$424,000 on experiments where beagles were eaten alive by sandflies,” “$1.68 million to poison beagle puppies and cut out their vocal cords,” “$18 million to strap capsules of inflected flies onto their bare skin, without pain relief” and “$5.6 million to infect beagle puppies with “mutant” bacteria, and cover them in up to 250 ticks.”



In a statement regarding it’s #BeagleGate campaign, the group said, “We are proud that our blockbuster #BeagleGate investigation and campaign has united taxpayers across the country to oppose cruel and wasteful animal experiments funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.”

The group noted that as a “single-issue organization,” it does not “take any stand on Dr. Fauci and the NIH’s other policies or issues — masks, vaccine mandates, the overall COVID response, or frankly anything else. We’re only working to end his funding for these cruel experiments.”

The hashtag #ArrestFauci trended on Twitter Oct. 24 after critics of Fauci slammed him for funding the abusive animal testing as well as misleading the public about gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China.

The social media trend came after the Daily Caller first reported that a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Congress sent a letter to Fauci demanding answers for the NIAID spending millions of dollars in taxpayer money on animal testing that involved abusing and killing beagles.

The National Institutes of Health also released a letter admitting it funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), an allegation Fauci had previously vehemently denied.