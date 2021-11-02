23 Dead After Militant Suicide Bombs At Kabul Military Hospital

At least 23 people died in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, orchestrated by a militant group, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that resembled an ISIS assault, according to the WSJ. ISIS has increased operations in Afghanistan since U.S. forces withdrew and the government fell in mid-August.

Gunmen yelled “Allahu akbar” and forced their way into the medical facility after a loud explosion erupted across Kabul, the WSJ reported. A second explosion occurred several minutes later accompanied by gunfire as the ruling Taliban government tried to retake the hospital.

At least three helicopters, including a Black Hawk operated by Taliban militants, responded to the attack while armed fighters created a perimeter around the neighborhood, the WSJ reported. Other Taliban militants set up checkpoints to conduct car searches.

At least four ISIS militants involved in the first suicide bombing were allegedly seen on motorcycles, according to Taliban fighter Mayar, the WSJ reported. The second suicide bombing reportedly targeted Taliban responders.

Mayar, a Taliban fighter sent to the hospital, reportedly said that one Taliban militant was killed and several others were injured in the blast, according to the WSJ. (RELATED: REPORT: American-Trained Afghan Soldiers Are Joining ISIS)

ISIS fighters are the biggest threat to the ruling Taliban government, the WSJ reported. The group is conducting attacks almost every day to prove the Taliban aren’t capable of securing the country.

ISIS attacked the same hospital in 2017, according to the WSJ.

