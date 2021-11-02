Illinois Star Kofi Cockburn Suspended Three Games For Selling School Issued Apparel And Memorabilia

Illinois star Kofi Cockburn has been suspended multiple games by the NCAA.

According to ESPN, the NCAA has suspended Cockburn for three games after he sold “institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia” this past June. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the Illinois star had done it in July, it would have been allowed under the new NIL rules but because it happened a month early, the NCAA has suspended him.

In case you didn’t already have enough proof that the NCAA is a complete and total joke, this should be more than enough to get the job done.

If he had sold the memorabilia in July, it would have been totally fine. He sold it in June, and he’s now been suspended for three games.

If this isn’t the height of stupidity, then I don’t know what is.

I couldn’t care less if a player sells memorabilia or apparel. You know who else feels the same way? Just about everyone else out there.

Nobody cares about this nonsense, but it’s now cost Cockburn three games.

Shoutout to the NCAA for continuing to prove it’s the worst organization in all of sports!