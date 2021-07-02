REPORT: Kofi Cockburn Is In The Transfer Portal

Illinois basketball star Kofi Cockburn is reportedly in the transfer portal.

According to Andrew Slater, the talented center has entered the transfer portal while also keeping his name in the NBA draft.

If Cockburn does decide to transfer, he’ll probably be the most sought after transfer in the country. He’s an awesome basketball player.

He’s big, can rebound with the best of them and is a major problem in the post when it comes to guarding him.

There aren’t too many players like him left in college basketball. With more and more bigs expanding their game to becoming shooters, he’s a traditional big man like Shaq.

We’ll have to wait to see where he lands, but there’s no doubt that whatever program snatches him up is landing themselves one hell of a star basketball player. The dude is a monster near the hoop.