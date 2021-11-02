Kristen Stewart Announces Life-Changing News She’s Engaged To Screenwriter Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she shared the life-changing news she’s engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the 31-year-old actress shared during her appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.” The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Photo Surfaces Of Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana For ‘Spencer’ Movie)

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” she added. “We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

“I wasn’t specific at all,” Stewart continued, according to the Daily Mail. “It’s not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfill what weird f***ing gender role thing. We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f***ing so cute.” (RELATED: Photo Surfaces Of Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana For ‘Spencer’ Movie)

During the “Twilight” star’s interview with Stern last year she talked about how she was thinking about proposing to Meyer, a writer and actress who is known for films “Moxie” and “Rock Bottom,” after they had been dating for about a year at that point.

“The day that I met her, all bets were off,” Kristen explained to the host. “I was like, ‘Where have I been and how have I not known you?’ She’s been, like, living in LA alongside my life somehow but not ever converging?”

Stewart previously dated supermodel Stella Maxwell, actress Alicia Cargile and actor Robert Pattinson.