Nicolle Wallace Denies Reality: Critical Race Theory ‘Isn’t Real’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace had a meltdown Tuesday night as election results for the Virginia gubernatorial election rolled in, largely in favor of Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.

This is INSANE. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: “Critical Race Theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican.” pic.twitter.com/ARppUNUuGy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021



“I watched Youngkin’s interviews,” Wallace began. “He worshipped at the altar of Donald Trump on FOX. He flew an insurrection flag at his rallies. He played dumb about a Zoom rally. He did not really put much distance between himself and Donald Trump on the big lie or the deadly insurrection in which police officers were maimed by flagpoles.” (RELATED: ‘That’s A Great Dodge’: ‘The View’ Hosts Get Testy In Heated Spat Over Critical Race Theory)

Wallace then said, “I think the real ominous thing is that critical race theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican.”

Critical race theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Democrat Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe has claimed that “critical race theory is not taught in Virginia” and that parental concern regarding public education is a campaign tactic “generated by Glenn Youngkin.”

However, as the Daily Caller previously reported, Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) required parents to sign a form comparable to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to view a portion of the district’s new curriculum inspired by critical race theory.