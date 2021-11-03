REPORT: Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon Are In Talks To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Movie About J. Robert Oppenheimer

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie about J. Robert Oppenheimer is expected to add some serious star power.

According to Deadline, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. are in talks to star in the film about Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No details are known at this time what roles Damon and RDJ might take in “Oppenheimer,” which is expected to be released July 21, 2023.

Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon Latest Stars To Join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ https://t.co/zRJVAhezOm — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 2, 2021

Ever since I first heard about “Oppenheimer,” I started to get excited about it. He was a fascinating man who played a massive role in the creation of the deadliest weapon ever used in combat.

I’m guessing most people under the age of 25 probably have no idea who Oppenheimer was or what he did during his life.

Now, Christopher Nolan is making a movie about the iconic American scientist and the creation of the bombs that ended WWII against Japan.

Christopher Nolan Bombshell: Director Talking To Multiple Studios On Film He’ll Direct About J. Robert Oppenheimer & Development Of The A-Bomb In WWII https://t.co/1FWI7MAVrd — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2021

Add in the fact that Downey and Damon are both bonafide superstars, and you have a recipe for absolute success with “Oppenheimer.”

The cast is going to be loaded and Nolan is a visionary when it comes to directing. All of his films are proof of that fact.

We still have a long way to go before “Oppenheimer” drops, but there’s no doubt at all that I’m excited!